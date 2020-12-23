Travel restrictions in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, 23 December 2020: Laos remains shut to international business and leisure travellers following a temporary flight closure.

Scheduled passenger flights out of Laos have stopped, and land borders remain closed at least until January.

Indonesia

Travellers heading for Indonesia via Jakarta until 8 January 2021 need to have a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result taken within three days of their arrival in Indonesia.

Domestic travel restrictions and social distancing measures remain in place for most locations. Until 8 January, domestic travellers to Bali need a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result within seven days of their departure.

Thailand

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Thai authorities have imposed a lockdown in Samut Sakhon province. Movements in and out of the province are restricted. A curfew has been imposed across the Samut Sakhon province, active from 2200 to 0500, which will be in place until 3 January 2021.

Neighbours Greater Bangkok is at risk due to its proximity to Samut Sakhon. The Bangkokok Municipal Authority on 20 December asked people to work from home for the next 14 days. It also announced the cancellation of all official evens on New Year’s Eve.