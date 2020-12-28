CMMU OPEN HOUSE LIVE 2021’ kicks off Business management courses

CMMU is delighted to welcomes all to an OPEN HOUSE LIVE 2021 on 9th January 2021. We give an overview of our leading business curriculums both Thai and international programs for both Master’s and Doctoral degrees. Only this day, get a tuition fee waiver, widen your opportunity to study at the world-class institution.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Duangporn Arbhasil, Dean of the College of Management Mahidol University (CMMU), revealed the education on business management in these modern days is very important, no matter which aspects it is seen through: Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Innovation, Research and Development and Consumer Comprehension. CMMU as a leading educational institute about business management has great potentials to offer courses of study that pave graduates’ ways for success via both Master’s study in Management offering both Thai and international program and Doctoral study in international program of Management and Sustainable Leadership.

“CMMU is ranked among the top 5% of the world’s business schools. We have high-quality Thai and foreign teachers. We have developed Double Degree in collaboration with leading universities in Australia and France. It is thus a nice opportunity for students to open up their visions of learning about the world-class business management, especially in this time when COVID-19 challenge remains.”

For those interested in our courses, CMMU kindly invites you to join our online presentation of the curriculum’s session “CMMU OPEN HOUSE LIVE 2021” at Facebook CMMU Mahidol on this Saturday 9th, January 2021. Meet with our faculty from each program on Zoom. The first part is between 10.00 – 11.30 Hrs featuring the international programs and the second one is held during 12.30 – 15.45 Hrs featuring the programs taught in Thai. The event will be taking place at https://www.facebook.com/CMMUMAHIDOL/Only through this event, applicants will get a tuition fee discount!

In the CMMU OPEN HOUSE LIVE 2021, you will get to know our seven Thai-conducted courses comprising Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Food Business Management, Human Capital and Organizational Management, Marketing, Finance and Management Strategy, as well as our seven international programs including Corporate Finance, Entrepreneurship Management, General Management, Healthcare and Wellness Management, Marketing and Management, Managing for Sustainability, Management Research. The doctoral courses like Ph.D. in Management and Ph.D. in Sustainable Leadership will also be displayed.

Those interested to join the CMMU OPEN HOUSE LIVE 2021 can now register at https://admission.cm.mahidol.ac.th/onlineadmission/link/op/.

For more information, visit Facebook CMMU Mahidol or Email: chantrapa.khu@mahidol.ac.th or Telephone: 02 206 2000 ext 5802.