Pepper hots up Spicejet conversations

GURGAON, India, 16 December 2020: SpiceJet launched a bilingual, AI-powered virtual voice assistant named Pepper, to spice up its conversations with customers.

Built on the advanced natural language understanding and call steering capabilities of Nuance Communications’ Intelligent Engagement Platform, Pepper can understand customer requests over the phone without needing legacy touchtone or menu options.

SpiceJet customers can communicate their intent directly to Pepper and the platform will automatically provide information and resolve queries through natural, human-like conversation in either English or Hindi a first for the country’s airline industry.

SpiceJet’s Pepper leverages Nuance’s conversational AI technology to help customers navigate through their SpiceJet experience quickly and smoothly, understanding call intent, verifying the intent, and then offering relevant solutions.

“People want to engage brands in the same way they communicate with friends, family, and colleagues, and the voice channel is starting to be their preferred choice in India,” said Nuance’s senior vice president Tony Lorentzen “We are pleased to be partnering with SpiceJet for the roll-out of the Pepper voice bot and congratulate them for being first in their field with this kind of application.”

SpiceJet has a fleet of 72 Boeing 737, 23 Bombardier Q-400s, 14 B737 & Bombardier Q-400 freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating 57 daily flights under UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme.