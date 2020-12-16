Emirates returns to Istanbul

DUBAI, UAE, 15 December 2020: Emirates will resume daily flights to Istanbul from 21 December*, bringing passenger destinations served by the airline to 99.

In tandem with the gradual return of travel confidence and demand, Emirates continues to rebuild its network. Strict health and hygiene measures have been implemented across all of Emirates’ touchpoints, even as the airline brings back its signature products and services onboard and on the ground.

The addition of Istanbul expands Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations, enabling customers to safely and easily connect to destinations across its wide global network with one convenient stop in Dubai. Emirates flight EK 121 will depart Dubai at 1420, arriving in Istanbul at 1620. The return flight, EK 122, will depart Istanbul at 2005, arriving in Dubai at 0120.

Daily flights to/from Istanbul A Boeing 777- 300ER will operate daily flights to Istanbul. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Dubai is open for international business and leisure visitors. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

Emirates has also partnered with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai from 6 December 2020 until 28 February 2021. Courtesy of Dubai Tourism and Emirates, the airline’s economy class passengers will receive a free night’s stay, while passengers flying first or business class gain two complimentary nights’ stay at JW Marriott.