THAI to fly two domestic routes

BANGKOK, 16 December 2020: Thai Airways international confirmed this week it will resume domestic services to Chiang Rai and Phuket effective 1 January 2021

According to a statement by the airline’s executive vice president commercial, Wiwat Piyawiroj, THAI will operate domestic flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai and Phuket in “order to boost domestic tourism and the local economy, as well as support the Thai government’s We Travel Together campaign.”

Flights will use a Boeing 777-200ER from 1 January to 28 February 2021.

Timetable details

1. Bangkok-Chiang Mai-Bangkok, three flights per week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flight TG108 will depart from Bangkok at 1210 and arrive in Chiang Mai at 1330.

Flight TG109 will depart from Chiang Mai at 1430 and arrive in Bangkok at 1555.

2. Bangkok-Phuket-Bangkok, three flights per week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flight TG205 will depart from Bangkok at 1205 and arrive in Phuket at 1330.

Flight TG 206 will depart from Phuket at 1420and arrive in Bangkok at 1545.

Original tickets, ROP award tickets and travel vouchers can be used on these flights but some terms and conditions apply. Passengers can also earn ROP mileage and will be able to use the government’s We Travel Together privileges.