No fees for rebooking on LH airlines

BANGKOK, 4 December 2020: Fares on Lufthansa Group airlines — Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings — can be rebooked as often as needed free of surcharges or fees through to the end of February 2021.

Originally, the offer was valid for fares purchased since August through to the end of December. Now the offer is being extended to allow fares to be rebooked free of charge as often as desired up to 28 February 2021.

The abolition of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes.

However, customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination. Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment.