Singaporeans hunger for travel

SINGAPORE, 4 December 2020: Tripadvisor​ released, Thursday, findings from its December Travel Index for 2020, providing insights into what Singaporeans are up to for the holidays.

The big takeaway is that despite Covid-19 concerns, almost two thirds (64%) of Singaporeans are still thinking about travel and where they want to go next.

Recent Tripadvisor site data shows Singapore and Taiwan have increased in domestic popularity since 2019 and are recovering from the pandemic much faster than other APAC travel destinations. In Singapore, year-end staycations are booming with 49% t of travellers booking overnight stays and 48% of travellers booking two to five-night stays.

By the Numbers: 2020 Year-End Travel Trends

● Travel is down in most APAC markets, but in Singapore and Taiwan, travel interest has grown to well above 2019 volumes ​(+34.8% YoY in Singapore and + 27.4% YoY

in Taiwan)

● Doing extra homework before trips: ​For their next trip, more than 70% of Singaporean travellers will be doing more research and planning than they did pre-pandemic.

● Supporting local businesses is vital. ​60% of Singapore travellers surveyed indicated that they would prefer to travel to destinations to support their local business

● Outdoor and Nature trips are still preferred​: 44% of travellers are most likely to pick outdoor and nature type destinations as compared to pre-pandemic.

● Dining out in December: ​62% of Singaporean travellers will be out and about dining in restaurants in December – this is in line with the number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore trending downwards, and the potential of moving into Phase 3 of the country’s gradual reopening.

“As we continue to navigate the disruptions the pandemic has brought upon the travel industry in 2020, it’s heartening to see some bright spots of recovery in APAC and that travellers here remain positive that travel will return,” said Tripadvisor VP for global markets Jane Lim. “We are seeing Singaporeans explore staycations and local getaways, especially as we head into the year-end holiday season, with more than 54% of travellers looking to spend time with family and friends and celebrate in small, close-knit groups.”

“After a challenging year, confidence in future travel plans continues to rise. 57% of Singaporeans feel at least moderately safe to travel this holiday season,” said Christopher Hsi, Consumer Market Research Lead Analyst for Tripadvisor. “As we look ahead to 2021, flexibility and safety will remain top priorities. And with recent positive news about vaccine developments,

confidence is likely to grow. In fact, over half (57%) of Singaporeans believe that it’s safer to travel now than it was three months ago.”

Top 10 Most Searched Destinations for 2020 by Singaporean travellers (Based on year-over-year hotel interest).

Methodology

Year-end travel destinations based on Tripadvisor platform data for domestic travel to popular destinations in Singapore and APAC around the year-end holiday season (12/1/20-1/31/21), during September and October 2020.

Year-end travel trends based on a Tripadvisor Traveler Sentiment Survey of U.S. respondents from October 16-20, 2020.