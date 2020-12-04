Qatar resumes Haneda flights

TOKYO, 4 December 2020: Qatar Airways will resume three-weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda, Japan from 11 December 2020.

Services to the capital city of Japan will be operated by the modern, Boeing 77W offering 42 flatbed seats in business class, and 312 seats in economy class. The airline also currently operates daily flights between Tokyo Narita and Doha.

The airline has scheduled these flights to connect seamlessly with flights from Hamad International Airport to destinations in Europe and North America.

Qatar Airways vice president, Pacific, Thomas Scruby said: “The resumption will provide further global connectivity to our Japanese passengers. As global entry restrictions ease, we also look forward to reinstating more routes as we aim to operate to over 120 destinations by year-end to better connect our passengers to the rest of the world.”

Flight Schedule

Tokyo Haneda, three-weekly flights from 11 December 2020;

Doha (DOH) to Tokyo Haneda (HND) QR812 departs: 07:00 arrives: 22:35;

Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Doha (DOH) QR813 departs: 00:05 arrives: 06:15+1.