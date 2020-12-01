Minister takes media on a day trip

BANGKOK, 1 December 2020: Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, led a media group to test drive a new tour of the canals of Ratchaburi province at the weekend

The day tour is part of a project led by Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Department of Tourism and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism (DASTA), to underscore attractions in adjacent provinces to Bangkok the country’s capital city.

Aimed at encouraging Thai tourists and long-stay expatriates to explore the provinces close to Bangkok the day-trip was built around the core attraction of Damnoen Saduak Canal, a long-time favourite with foreign tourists since the 1980s.

Ratchaburi province is located 80 km to the west of Bangkok and in part borders Myanmar. The trip’s theme focussed on waterway-based touring to explore traditional rural communities located close to the world-famous floating market.