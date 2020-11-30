ASQ packages bookable on Agoda

BANGKOK, 30 November 2020: Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Health Service Support announced, at the weekend, they will tap Agoda’s booking channel to streamline access to the Alternative States Quarantine packages for Thai repatriates and inbound travellers.

Thailand is one of the first countries in the world to digitalise the booking process and make the quarantine booking process user friendly.

Returning Thais and inbound travellers will be able to search for and book MOPH-approved ASQ properties via a dedicated booking platform http://www.agoda.com/quarantineTH that allows the traveller to search availability, room type, and pricing in real-time. Quarantine hotel package bookings are required as part of the process to obtain approval from the local Thai embassies to enter Thailand.

The automation of the booking process benefits both the participating hoteliers and travellers by simplifying the search and booking process on one easily accessible platform.

Dr Satit Pitutacha, Deputy Minister of Public Health (Centre), Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, Deputy Director-General of the Health Service Support Department (Left), Dr Tharet Karatnairawiwong, Director General of the Department of Health Services Support (3rd from the right) and John Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Agoda (3rd from the left) announced the collaboration between Ministry of Public Health and Department of Health Service Support and Agoda.

It allows MOPH and HSS to focus their efforts on maintaining health and safety standard protocols for participating in ASQ properties. Initially, the listed ASQ properties on the platform include those in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Phuket.

Hotels must pass strict standard checks in six categories from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Defense to eligible for ASQ status.

At the moment there are 113 hotels participating as ASQ properties and officials claim revenue generated by the programme has reached THB1.2 billion to date.

Agoda chief executive officer John Brown added: “Agoda will bring its technical expertise to make the ASQ initiative as efficient and accessible to the public as possible while ensuring at the same time that the Ministry can continue to focus on preserving travellers’ and the public’s safety.

The digital booking platform for ASQ is now live (www.agoda.com/quarantineTH), with more technology partners expected to join the programme in the coming months.