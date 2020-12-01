AirAsia Cuti-Cuti vouchers on sale

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 December 2020: AirAsia marks the revival of domestic tourism in Malaysia with the announcement of eight new routes.

It has also announced, “redemption details” for its recent collaboration with Ministry of Arts, Tourism and Culture’s (MOTAC) stimulus package that offers travellers MYR50 e-vouchers.

A total of 24,000 e-vouchers are available, and eligible Malaysians will be able to redeem one MYR50 e-voucher each on airasia.com starting yesterday Monday, 30 November from 1400 on a first-come-first-served basis.

The e-voucher will enable passengers to claim a discount of MYR50 on any AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) domestic flights booked until 13 December for the travel period 7 December 2020 to 31 March 2021.

To further boost domestic tourism revival, AirAsia Malaysia is also expanding its domestic network with eight new routes for essential and future travels.

The new routes will connect Langkawi – Ipoh, Langkawi – Kota Bharu, Johor Bahru – Bintulu, Johor Bahru – Kota Bharu, Penang – Sibu, Penang – Kota Bharu and Kuching – Langkawi. Each route will operate with three weekly flights which will commence in December while flights between Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Terengganu will start in February 2021.

“We applaud the government’s effort in initiating the domestic green zone travel bubbles which allow Malaysians to travel at ease,” said AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat. “We are confident that recovery is well underway, and as one of the key players in tourism, AirAsia is well-prepared to meet the pent up travel demand. We are expanding our domestic network with new direct accessibility between cities.”