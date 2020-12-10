10 million tickets up for grabs

SINGAPORE 21 December 2020): Celebrating the ninth anniversary of its first flight that took place 24 December 2011, Vietjet is offering 10 million tickets priced at only SGD32 (VND555,000).

The deal includes taxes, fees, 7kg carry-on baggage and 15kg checked baggage (*) through to 31 December 2020. It applies to Eco fare type on all Vietnam’s domestic routes. (**).

Promotional tickets are available for booking on all Vietjet official sales channels including www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section “Booking”) and Vietjet’s official agents/ticket offices nationwide.

Payment can be easily made with Vietjet SkyClub, Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/ UnionPay cards; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.

Vietjet’s safe and quality flights are ready to welcome all passengers with a variety of flight time options, special utilities on new, modern, environmentally friendly aircraft, comfy leather seats, nine delicious hot meals.

In addition, from now until the end of 31 December 2020, passengers can also enter the code “DELUXENOW” or the code “SKYBOSSNOW” to enjoy 20% off (***) or 30% off fares (***) for Deluxe/ SkyBoss services accordingly. The promotion programme applies to all routes covering Vietnam with the flight period from now until 31 December 2021 (**).

All passengers are required to carry out a mandatory health declaration and wear a face mask when checking in at airports and during the flight.

(*) Excluding payment fees via payment channels

(**) Excluding public holidays

(***) Excluding taxes and fees