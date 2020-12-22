Emirates deploys A380 to Sao Paulo

DUBAI, 22 December 2020: Emirates will fly its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai – Sao Paulo route 9 to 30 January 2021.

The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.

This will be the first time that the aircraft returns to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Emirates resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Signature experience

Customers travelling to and from Brazil on Emirates in January 2021 can once again enjoy the A380’s spacious cabins including the onboard lounge and shower spa, reintroduced with additional health and safety measures.

In early November, Emirates also reinstated its signature dining service across all classes while observing strict hygiene protocols. Customers can now enjoy multi-course meals and choose from a selection of beverages, including wine and beer, as well as juices and soft drinks. Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment, ice, continues to add new content every month, and currently features a catalogue with over 4,500 channels.

