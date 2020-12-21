Langkawi figures in AirAsia expansion

LANGKAWI, 21 December 2020: AirAsia started its newest route connecting Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to the holiday island of Langkawi on Saturday.

The inaugural flight (AK6289) touched down in Malaysia’s premier holiday island, Langkawi, on time with a healthy 80% flight load the airline reported.

AirAsia also confirmed it would begin operations on three other new routes this week in Malaysia linking Penang to Kota Bharu, Johor Bahru to Kota Bharu on 22 December, and introducing a service Ipoh to Langkawi 23 December.

Airasia.com chief commercial officer Amanda Woo said: “The recovery of domestic tourism will be a collective effort from everyone in the industry. AirAsia is increasing domestic network connectivity combined with low fares as well as continued stringent health and hygiene procedures for everyone to travel confidently.

“We would like to thank Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) on working with us to welcome guests from our inaugural flight from Kota Bharu today. The healthy flight load shows how popular Langkawi is as a holiday destination, and we look forward to welcoming everyone onboard our other new routes soon.”

Meanwhile, LADA CEO Dr Hezri Adnan said: “We appreciate AirAsia’s choice in making Langkawi a priority destination to fly in from the two cities in Peninsular Malaysia. Opening the connectivity between Langkawi and those new tourism markets makes this effort an excellent curtain-raiser for 2021.

He added “The Covid-19 pandemic has been rough on everyone. It is now time to unwind in Langkawi, the number one island destination in Malaysia. On the retail side, tourists can also enjoy the Langkawi Great Sale with its many offers. We hope everyone will adhere to the health SOPs to ensure a safe travel journey.”

AirAsia is also offering low fares starting from MYR21* one-way for its domestic new routes and many other domestic destinations. Bookings are available on airasia.com and its super app from 21 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, for the travel period between 28 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.

Flight bookings remain open until 31 December 2020 with the travel period ending 31 March 2021. Passengers are entitled to unlimited date changes with no flight change fee via ‘My Bookings’.

*Members enjoy all-in one-way fares including taxes and fees while non-member fares start at MYR26. Refer to Terms and Conditions here.