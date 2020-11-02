Myanmar extends flight ban

YANGON, 2 November 2020: Myanmar has reconfirmed that international commercial airline services remain suspended until at least 30 November when the ruling comes up for review.

All borders are shut. Strict quarantine requirements are in place for travellers arriving on pre-arranged repatriations flights.

As of Sunday 1 November, Myanmar reported 52,707, cumulative cases and 1,237 deaths.

Myanmar continues to suspend all new tourist visa applications. Travel advisories suggest that Myanmar authorities can still offer business visas to foreign nationals but under very compelling circumstances.

Travellers who are allowed to travel to Myanmar are subject to temperature checks on arrivals and must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result.

Arrivals to Myanmar must enter government-arranged quarantine. There are no choices. All passengers on a flight enter the same government quarantine facility or hotel.

The standard quarantine period lasts for 28 days (21 days in a government-arranged facility, followed by seven days of home quarantine).

Myanmar will hold national elections on 8 November. Although people living in areas under stay at home orders will be allowed to leave their homes and gather in groups of up to 30 for voting, Myanmar’s Covid-19 measures remain in place for all other reasons.