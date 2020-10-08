UNWTO and IATA pledge to rebuild trust

MADRID, 8 October 2020: Ahead of the G20 summit of the world’s largest economies, which includes a dedicated tourism segment, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The two parties have pledged to work together to restart global tourism by focusing on rebuilding consumer confidence in travel and placing sustainability at the centre of the recovery plan.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “This partnership between UNWTO and IATA will see us work closely together to increase confidence in flying and tourism in general. UNWTO will use our expertise in innovation and our status as a connector of public and private sector leaders to help get aviation moving again.”

As well as focusing on building and maintaining confidence in international travel, the new agreement will also see UNWTO and IATA work closely together to foster innovation and promote greater public-private collaboration. As tourism restarts, this MoU will help ensure recovery is sustainable and inclusive.

IATA director general and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac commented: “The safe opening of international borders to tourism is essential. Tourists want to feel safe, and they want to be confident that their travel plans won’t be affected by last-minute changes to rules and regulations. For this to happen, even greater collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed. This enhanced partnership with the World Tourism Organization will help guide aviation’s recovery over the critical months ahead.”

IATA has been an affiliate member of UNWTO since 1978, providing a strong voice for the international air transport sector. IATA is also an active member of the Board of the UNWTO’s Affiliate Members and contributed to the UNWTO Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism, released in May to help guide governments and the private sector in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.