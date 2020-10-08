TAT promotes blogger event

PHUKET 8 October 2020: The Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting bloggers on a trip to Phuket this week to promote TBEX Asia 2021, an event that the organiser claimed would be the world’s top bloggers event.

Scheduled for October 2021 the event should attract more than 1,000 travel promoters from around the world. It was due to be hosted in Thailand earlier this year but fell foul of the Covid-19 pandemic that stalled tourism and the lucrative business events sector globally.

This week, TAT led an inspection trip and officially announced details of what is billed as an important event to stimulate the Thai economy and win back confidence right after the Covid-19 pandemics.

TAT confirmed the 2021 event would adopt the theme “Diversity of South, Phuket & Beyond.”

TAT’s executive director for advertising and public relations department, Nithee Seeprae said: “We believe that tourism and the event industry will be back next year. So, it is a really good opportunity for Thailand to have the honour of hosting TBEX Asia 2021 to stimulate the Thai economy and tourism”.