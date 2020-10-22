Thailand enjoys a long weekend break

BANGKOK, 22 October 2020: Another long weekend holiday gets underway in Thailand, Friday 23 October, which will be welcomed by resorts and hotels across the country that now rely entirely on domestic travellers.

From here through to the New Year celebrations there are numerous holidays that will provide an economic boost to local economies as urban Thais return to their rural homes or spend long weekend breaks at beach resorts and northern destinations such as Chiang Mai.

The government has confirmed a long weekend holiday from 19 to 22 November and again 10 to 13 December. The long weekend in December starts with Constitution Day on 10 December and continues due to the transfer of a substitution holiday for the Father Day (5 December) to 11 December. When combined with the weekend 12 and 13 December Thais can look forward to a four-day holiday.

Celebrated this Friday, Chulalongkorn Memorial Day is an important holiday that marks the passing of King Chulalongkorn considered one of the greatest kings of Thailand.

His reign from 1868 to 1910 was characterized by extensive social and economic development, including the abolition of slavery and corvee (state labour service). He fended off the threat of European colonialism and prepared Thailand for challenges of the 20th century.

TTR Weekly skips its daily alert on Friday 23 October but will resume daily news coverage on Monday 26 October as usual.