Phuket’s Boathouse dining vouchers deals

PHUKET, 22 October 2020: Well-loved by the locals and visitors alike, The Boathouse Restaurant has been on Kata Beach for more than 30 years serving up delicious meals, stunning seascapes and lots of added value.







Treat yourself and your loved ones to a gastronomical indulgence at The Boathouse Restaurant while enjoying savings up to 33%. Purchase the dining vouchers before 31 Dec 2020 and they can be redeemed from now until 31 October 2021.Sit, relax and enjoy a three-course set menu with two-hours free-flow house wine, prices from THB 950 plus service and tax.

Boasting unobstructed view of the Andaman Sea, this landmark remains true to its award winning classic Western and authentic Thai culinary traditions and a meal here is an event in itself.

Recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator Awards, the Wine Cellar has an impressive selection of over 600 labels from both the new and old world winemaking countries.

