SQ resumes New York flights

SINGAPORE, 22 October 2020: Singapore Airlines resumes flights to New York 9 November 2020 butt this time round to John F. Kennedy International Airport rather than Newark, New Jersey.

According to the airline’s announcement, it will offer a three-weekly service using an A350-900. Cargo uplift will probably drive revenue as strict Covid-19 measures are in place in both Singapore and the US.

But expatriates stranded in Asia who need to return to the US can now fly to Changi airport on any of SIA’s regional services and then transfer to one of its three-weekly US-bound flight.

SQ suspended its daily Singapore-New York service last March. First launched in October 2018, the service became the longest direct flight worldwide covering a distance of 15,344 km and taking around 18 hours and 30 minutes.

The airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft on the route configured with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.

Today, SIA also operates non-stop services to Los Angeles, a flight that takes around 15 hours to complete from its Changi airport home base.

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network. Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key US market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return,” said Singapore Airlines executive vice president commercial, Lee Lik Hsin.

Flight details

Flight Flight Days Departure Time* Arrival Time* Flight Time SQ 24 SIN-JFK Mon, Wed, Sat 0225 0730 18 hours 5 minutes SQ 23 JFK-SIN Mon, Wed, Fri 2230 0610 (+2 days) 18 hours 40 minutes

*All timings in local time