Superyacht sails smoothly to Bali

DENPASAR, Bali, 27 October 2020: Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia and Bali’s local government last week successfully trialled the passage of an 80-metre luxury superyacht MY AMEVI to a Bali berth.

Asia Pacific Superyachts director, Thomas Taatjes noted that safety protocols for Covid-19 clearance trialled in Bali are now applied to all other yachts and agents.

The visit by MY AMEVI served as a trial for Indonesia to test how it could welcome luxury yachts safely during the pandemic.

Based on the successful outcome the government released a letter stating: ‘Now all ports in Indonesia are open for yachts, provided they follow the protocol as per those set out by AMEVI and Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia’.

Visas were granted to crew in various embassies around the world including the USA, England, Spain, Greece, Thailand and Australia.

All crew flew in and/or arrived onboard with these correct visas. The local newspaper reported the superyacht from Singapore docked around the waters of Lengkuas Island, Sijuk District, Belitung Regency after obtaining permission from the authorities.

“Some crew members have now gone on leave in Bali and other places in Indonesia,” reported Taatjes.

“PCR tests were done for crew signing off in Jakarta in six hours turnaround in order to meet their outbound flights and airline/country of destination requirements”.

APS Indonesia founder, Captain Jimmy Blee, is also spreading the message of new procedures to welcome vessels like AMEVI to Indonesia.

“APS is always on call, and we will continue to send regular updates to all our friends and clients as conditions change in Indonesia, over and above what is widely reported.”

APS is the leading superyacht management company in Indonesia, bringing in many yachts ranging from 25 to 95-metre to Indonesia over the last decade.