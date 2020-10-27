More points earned on PG flights

BANGKOK, 27 October 2020:FlyerBonus, the frequent flyer program of Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus has inked a new partnership with Trip.com.

The tie-up with China’s leading booking site allows members to receive more privileges when purchasing Bangkok Airways tickets or booking accommodation.

Members will receive 10 FlyerBonus points for every THB100 spent on tickets or accommodation at www.trip.com/w/flyer-bonus . Points will be automatically added once flown and after accommodation departure.

Bangkok Airways acting Vice President sales and marketing Chulin Kocharoen said: “We are very pleased to partner with Trip.com, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms. We believe that this partnership will help enhance our travellers’ journeys as travellers can now quickly gain FlyerBonus points when booking their trip on www.trip.com/w/flyer-bonus”