Marriott opens Batam property

HONG KONG, 5 October 2020: Marriott International announced at the weekend the opening of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay on Batam island, the largest island in Indonesia’s Riau archipelago province.

The new hotel is located on the island’s Harbour Bay, near the ferry terminal.





Once tourism resumes between Singapore and Batam the 40-minute high-speed ferry ride whisk leisure travellers across the 32 km Singapore Straits.

“We are very happy to introduce our signature Marriott Hotels brand to Batam, setting a new benchmark for both business and leisure travel in Batam,” said the group’s president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) Rajeev Menon. “This is the first five-star hotel to open on the island and the second Marriott Hotels-branded property in Indonesia.”

The 216-room resort plans to become the “preferred meeting and event destination on Batam island with its 1,300 sq m ballroom and five multifunctional meeting rooms.

It will also cater to fitness enthusiasts with a fitness centre, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids’ pool as well as a spa.