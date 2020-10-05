Princess opens 2021 summer sailings

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2020: Princess Cruises announced at the weekend a new summer season of cruises departing from Los Angeles in 2021.

Offering a variety of voyages to Mexico, the California Coast and Alaska, travellers seeking a fun family vacation or romantic escape can choose from seven-day, getaway adventures and longer 14-day voyages.

On sale 7 October, the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles is offering its summer season of sailings, perfect for those looking for convenient vacations onboard MedallionClass Crown Princess.

The summer 2021 season includes 23 departures, ranging in length from four to 14 days, and Princess is the only west coast cruise line offering port stops in San Diego and Monterey, Calif., plus an opportunity to overnight in Cabo San Lucas.

The May through October 2021 season offers many opportunities for more in-depth or late-night stays on every sailing. Special for the summer holidays, the cruise line is offering four-day West Coast Getaway sailings for Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Crown Princess itineraries highlights

Mexican Riviera – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, offering guests gorgeous sun-drenched shores, rich history and delectable cuisine. Departure dates: May 15, June 12, June 26, July 31, August 14, September 18, 2021.

– seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, offering guests gorgeous sun-drenched shores, rich history and delectable cuisine. Departure dates: May 15, June 12, June 26, July 31, August 14, September 18, 2021. Cabo San Lucas Getaway – five-day cruises with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas, the only overnight offered by a cruise line during the summer, and the opportunity to admire a view of El Arco and soak in the contemporary vibes of the artistic city. Departure dates: May 22, May 31, August 28, September 6, 2021.

– five-day cruises with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas, the only overnight offered by a cruise line during the summer, and the opportunity to admire a view of El Arco and soak in the contemporary vibes of the artistic city. Departure dates: May 22, May 31, August 28, September 6, 2021. Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises with stops in San Francisco (late-night stay), San Diego (late-night stay), Catalina Island or Monterey, and Ensenada with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail underneath the Golden Gate Bridge, sip handcrafted California wines, experience the beauty of the Monterey coastline off of famous Highway 1 and witness La Bufadora, one of the world’s largest blowholes in Ensenada. Departure dates: June 5, June 19, August 7, August 21, September 11, September 25, 2021.

– seven-day cruises with stops in San Francisco (late-night stay), San Diego (late-night stay), Catalina Island or Monterey, and Ensenada with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sail underneath the Golden Gate Bridge, sip handcrafted California wines, experience the beauty of the Monterey coastline off of famous Highway 1 and witness La Bufadora, one of the world’s largest blowholes in Ensenada. Departure dates: June 5, June 19, August 7, August 21, September 11, September 25, 2021. West Coast Getaway with San Diego – four-day cruises with a stop in San Diego (late-night stay) and options to visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park and the second stop in Ensenada to experience the up-and-coming wine region. Departure dates: May 27, July 1, September 2, 2021.

– four-day cruises with a stop in San Diego (late-night stay) and options to visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park and the second stop in Ensenada to experience the up-and-coming wine region. Departure dates: May 27, July 1, September 2, 2021. Alaska – 14-day cruises with calls to Alaska’s most iconic ports including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka. Plus visit charming Prince Rupert and experience Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier. Departure dates: July 3, July 17, 2021.

Princess has also developed enhanced shore excursion offerings in collaboration with Bill Esparza, noted James Beard award-winning cookbook author and leading expert on Latin American cuisine. Guests sailing California Coast itineraries are invited to sample local cuisine, specifically focused on the Latin American influence in California. Esparza has developed exclusive culinary shore excursions for Princess in San Diego and Ensenada.

For cruises sailing to Mexico, guest can experience cultural experiences onboard like margarita and tequila tastings, freshly prepared classic Mexican cuisine, and more. Guests sailing on Alaska cruises will enjoy the award-winning North to Alaska onboard program featuring guest favourites such as Puppies in the Piazza, Cook my Catch and many more unique Alaska experiences.

The summer 2021 season ends with Crown Princess sailing for the first time on a full transit of the Panama Canal from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale. This 15-day cruise departs Los Angeles on October 2, 2021.

Ocean Medallion Transforms the Cruise Experience

Onboard this MedallionClass ship, sailing Mexico, California Coast and Alaska itineraries, the OceanMedallion wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Stay Connected with MedallionNet

Crown Princess also offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

With amenities for cruisers of all ages and group sizes, Crown Princess also offers award-winning entertainment, fresh-made cuisine with a variety of casual and fine-dining experiences, a Camp Discovery Youth and Teen Center for younger ages 3-17, outdoor Movies Under the Stars, the best sleep at sea with the Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of Covid-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.