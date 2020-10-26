Laos approves flights in November

VIENTIANE, 26 October 2020: Applications for international flights to operate from Laos have been submitted and are awaiting approval from the Lao PDR government according to the latest travel advisory issued by the British embassy.

In the travel advisory update posted at the weekend, the British embassy noted there were only occasional charter flights that allow UK citizens to return to home, via third countries.

That could change in November as additional proposed charter flights await approval.

In the pipeline

15 November to Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia, Lin Travel, 020 5942 9515, 020 5942 6615 or lintrvl@gmail.com

18 November to Incheon, Olive Tree Global, JejuAir 02056430001 or 02056430001

25 November to Incheon, Olive Tree Global, JejuAir 02056430001 or 02056430001

These flights are subject to sufficient reservations and Lao Government approval.

A charter flight with Lao Airlines is planned from Vientiane to Seoul at 0015 on Sunday 8 November (subject to change). Tickets for this flight can be purchased via All Time Travel (telephone +856 (20)58665666).

A charter flight with Thai Airways International is planned from Vientiane to Bangkok Wednesday 11 November at 1140 (subject to change). Transit and connecting flights are not allowed. Passengers must check eligibility requirements and seek a letter of approval to travel on this flight from the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane. Tickets for this flight can be purchased via Lin Travel (telephone +856 (20)59429515) and selected travel agents.

The travel advisory warns that some commercial flight options are appearing on airline sites. However, travellers should consider existing entry/transit regulations carefully before booking flights, including restrictions on foreigners entering or transiting.

The British embassy also advised that UK citizens must inform the embassy ahead of departing on any flights by emailing BritishEmbassy.Vientiane@fcdo.gov.uk.

Due to new regulations issued by the Lao government, it is now a legal requirement for embassies to inform the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs of departing nationals. The British Embassy Vientiane is issuing updates on the UKinLaos Facebook page with the latest available information on departure options for British nationals wishing to leave Laos.