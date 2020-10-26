Bali releases new videos

DENPASAR, Bali, 26 October 2020: Bali Hotels Association is launching “Bali, A New Kind Of Adventure”; a series of six, one-minute videos to support recovery under the island’s Bali new health protocols.

This latest campaign video series follows a couple’s daily adventures in Bali over a series of six days. Each video provides links to information on the Bali Hotels Association website www.balihotelsassociation.com.

The videos will provide links on valuable information provided by international organisations such as WHO and UNWTO as well as Indonesian Government sites.

According to the Bali Hotels Association, the key message tells travellers to enjoy Bali, travel responsibly and take in the Balinese culture.

In its media statement, the association attempts to show that Bali offers more than just the parties and late-night entertainment by emphasising the island appeal for couples and families.

Bali Hotels Association chair, Ricky Putra said: “We continue to carry the message of “Bali Is My Life” as visitors can start exploring Bali again under the new health and hygiene protocols”.

Meanwhile, over 78 of Bali Hotels Association members have completed the government mandatory CHSE certification. These guidelines follow worldwide safety protocols.

They include wearing face masks/face shields in indoor public spaces and the practice of physical distancing in all common areas, the introduction of contactless options, where available, including reservations, check-ins, payments and enhanced hygiene protocols such as temperature checks, hand sanitising stations and contact tracing.

The videos in this series will be released on the association’s social media channels one-by-one, over 18 days from last weekend.