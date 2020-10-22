Radisson welcomes independents

SINGAPORE, 22 October 2020: Radisson Hotel Group launched a new brand this week, Radisson Individuals, making it the ninth brand under the Radisson flag.

The new brand claims to give independent hotels and small chains the opportunity to become part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform.

Radisson Hotel Group CEO Federico González said: “The launch of Radisson Individuals marks another milestone in our ambitious five-year transformation plan to be recognized as one of the top three hotel companies in the world and the brand of choice for owners, guests and talent.

“Joining Radisson Individuals is an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who wish to remain independent…The new brand is also a strong proposition for local and regional hotel brands seeking to explore additional distribution channels and co-branding options.”

Radisson Individuals hotels will benefit from the contracting power and economies of scale that comes from a brand trusted by millions of guests across the world, as well integrated IT and revenue platforms, and comprehensive operational systems to deliver higher GOP margins.

Hotels wishing to join Radisson Individuals will undertake a compliance assessment focusing on four key parameters: health and safety compliance, online rating, fire compliance, and their ability to connect to the Group’s main operating systems.

Radisson Individuals member hotels will also have the opportunity to become part of Radisson Rewards™, the global guest reward programme.

The launch of Radisson Individuals bring the number of brands in the Radisson Hotel Group portfolio to nine, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel, all brought together under one commercial umbrella brand: Radisson Hotels.