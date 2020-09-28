Malaysia amends entry rules

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 September 2020: Malaysia’s Recovery Movement Control Order will remain in place until 31 December 2020, authorities confirmed late last week

During the time the RMCO is in effect, ‘social visit pass’ (tourist visa) holders, whose pass expired after 1 January 2020, will be permitted to leave Malaysia without incurring any penalty.

To travel to Malaysia, you will need a ‘Letter of Undertaking and Indemnity’ approved by the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission Malaysia remains closed to leisure travellers.

If you’re allowed to enter Malaysia, you must undertake mandatory 14-day quarantine at your own cost. Additional entry requirements, including Covid-19 testing and possible quarantine, are in place for travel from Sabah or Labuan to Sarawak.

Authorities have also confirmed that all non-citizens visiting Malaysia must pay MYR4,700 (USD1,157) on arrival to cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine. They will need to download the MySejahtera app.