Dream cruises around Taiwan

Hong Kong, 28 September 2020: Dream Cruises has launched brand new “Discover Taiwan” one to five-night cruises onboard Explorer Dream, following the success of 22 Discover Taiwan sailings since 26 July.

Cruises depart from Keelung to Anping in Tainan, Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien, as well as sightseeing cruises to view the “Milky Sea” that surrounds Guishan Island in Yilan and the Keelung Islet.









The first series of island hopping cruises within Taiwan’s national borders launched on 26 July and generated a turnover of 25,000 guests during the two-month pilot venture.

This time around Dream’s “Discover Taiwan” cruises include a five-night itinerary from Keelung to the four scenic destinations of Anping in Tainan, Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien. The voyage is also a golden opportunity to enjoy the spectacular Penghu Bay International Light Festival from a panoramic and unobstructed vantage point at sea.