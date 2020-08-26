July hotel data drops

SINGAPORE, 26 August 2020: The Asia Pacific hotel industry reported continued improved performance from the previous month but at overall low levels during July 2020 year-to-date, according to the latest data from STR.

Based on US dollar constant currency comparisons for July 2020 and July 2019, STR reported: Occupancy down 36.5% to 46.3%; average daily rate (ADR) down 30.6% to USD64.35 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) down 55.9% to US$29.78.

Although up month-to-month, STR said each metric was the lowest for any July on record in the region. Local currency comparisons year-on-year highlighted two markets.

Mainland China

Occupancy: -18.5% to 57.9%

ADR: -15.5% to CNY378.21

RevPAR: -31.1% to CNY218.81

The three July performance metrics improved on June, but ADR and RevPAR remained the lowest for any July on record in the country. China’s occupancy was the lowest for any July since the global financial crisis.

Australia

Occupancy: -44.6% to 41.4%

ADR: -18.3% to AUD143.58

RevPAR: -54.8% to AUD59.47

While up slightly from June levels, the absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were the lowest for any July in STR’s Australia database. The ADR value was the lowest for any July in Australia since 2004.

(Source: STR)