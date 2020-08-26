Sports take a hit in Sarawak

KUCHING, 26 August 2020: The 16th Borneo International Kite Festival scheduled for 30 September to 4 October in Bintulu has been postponed to a later date.

Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF) chairman, Datuk Talip Zulpilip said at a press conference that BIKF involves mostly kite flyers from foreign countries with thousands of attendees expected at one time. Hence, it would be difficult to observe the social distancing rule among participants.

Borneo International Kite Festival (BIKF) 2014 (left) and the participants of Sibu International BASE Jumping 2019 taking off from Wisma Sanyan (right).

Meanwhile, the 12th Sibu International BASE Jumping, scheduled for 18 to 27 September in Sibu has also been cancelled. Other major events cancelled in Sibu are the Borneo Cultural Festival, Selangau Festival and Sibujaya Festival.

