TCEB adds MICE cities

BANGKOK, 26 August 2020: Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau will unveil two new MICE Cities, Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla, at the “Thailand MICE United” event 2 September.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said adding two new MICE Cities to the bureau priority list for event promotions should create business opportunities and stimulate local development.





There are currently five MICE Cities: Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket.

The designation gives the destinations more access to support from TCEB to attract domestic events and also TCEB offers financial resources to sweeten the bid process mainly for domestic incentives, corporate meetings and government department supported exhibitions and conferences.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB president.

“It creates trade, jobs and revenue and contributing to the development of the infrastructure, workforce and facilities in each destination.”

Chiruit added that Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla provinces have met the criteria and are now officially certified having attained various criteria regarding accessibility, MICE venues; activities; accommodation and public image and reputation.

Nakhon Ratchasima and Songkhla will make their debut at the Thailand MICE United; an event TCEB will host on 2 September at Royal Paragon Hall in Bangkok.