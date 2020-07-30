The big surge in Agoda awards

SINGAPORE, 30 July 2020: Despite Covid-19’s devastating impact on tourism, Agoda’s Customer Review Awards have been presented to 30,000 properties in over 100 countries.

This year’s, Agoda Customer Review Award extended participation from 22 to 114 markets including Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, increasing those bestowed with the award from 7,800 to 30,000.

By sheer volume, Thailand topped the list with 4,686 properties followed by Japan (3837), Indonesia (2652), Taiwan (2140), Vietnam (1850), as the top five markets with most hotels with a customer review above 8.0.

The US, a new joiner in 2020, made a debut in 10th place, while the Philippines (1321) (6th), Malaysia (1255) (7th), South Korea (1178),(8th) and Australia (1047) in ninth place round out the top 10.

Predictably, Bangkok took the top spot of winning cities or regions, followed by Bali, Tokyo, Chiang Mai, Phuket.

Agoda vice president of partner service Errol Cookes said: “Already 84% of people use customer reviews to make decisions about where to stay, and we anticipate this to only increase in the new post-Covid-19 travel environment.”

We constantly develop innovative programs and technologies to improve the overall experience for travellers and partners. The

Agoda took the 2020 award online making it easier for hotels to download their certificate and upload their badge through an App. Winners will be notified through an email and YCS App pop-up.