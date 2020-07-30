Emirates resumes Clark service

DUBAI, 30 July 2020: Emirates announces the resumption of passenger services to Clark in the Philippines with six weekly flights from 1 August, boosting its global network to 68 destinations in August and connecting customers to Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa.

With the resumption of flights to Clark, Emirates will now operate with scheduled services to two gateways in the Philippines, with services to Manila being in operation since 11 June. Furthermore, the network of destinations that it now serves in South East and East Asia has reached 13, across ten countries and territories.

All flights to Clark will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER and are scheduled at two convenient timings per week to meet customers’ travel needs.

Flights between Clark and Dubai will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays as EK2520, which departs Dubai at 0255 and arrives at Clark International Airport at 1545, while EK338 will depart Clark at 1715 and is scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 2140. Flights to Clark on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will operate as EK2572 and will depart Dubai at 0450 and arrive in Clark at 1740. On the same days, the return flights to Dubai, operating as EK338, will depart Clark at 1910 to arrive in Dubai at 2335.

Dubai is open: Customers from across Emirates’ network can now travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Free, global cover for Covid-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover all Covid-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel.

This cover is offered by Emirates free of cost to its customers regardless of class of travel or destination. It is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020) and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover.

The hotline number, and details of what Covid-19 related expenses are covered, is available on www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Flexibility and assurance: With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers more flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by Covid-19 related flight or travel restrictions can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time; request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases or request refunds via an online form on Emirates’ website or via their travel booking agent.

Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/travelrestrictions

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at www.emirates.com/returntoDubai