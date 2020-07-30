Qatar Airways resumes Helsinki flights

DOHA, Qatar 30 July 2020: Qatar Airways resumed its three weekly flights to Helsinki on Wednesday, becoming the only Gulf carrier to serve four Nordic capitals.

The resumption of Helsinki flights will see the national carrier of the State of Qatar operate 22 weekly flights to the Nordics, with daily flights to Oslo and Stockholm and five weekly flights to Copenhagen.

The addition of Helsinki gives the airline 22 weekly flights to the four Nordic capitals of Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm.

By the start of August, the airline’s network will expand to close to 500 weekly flights to over 75 destinations. Passengers from the Nordics can connect via the Best Airport in the Middle East.

The airline grounded its A380s as it is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market.

It continues to rebuild its route network with 49 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787s.