Etihad requires PCR test to board flights

ABU DHABI, UAE, 31 JULY 2020: Effective 1 August, all travellers flying Etihad Airways from around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a list of approved testing facilities listed the airline’s website.

The PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi, and a negative Covid-19 PCR test result certificate from one of the approved clinics listed must be shown for approval to board.

Approved testing facilities are listed on www.etihad.com/destinationguide.

Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement.

Passengers should visit www.etihad.com/destinationguide for detailed information on country-specific PCR testing requirements, lists of applicable medical testing facilities, and entry regulations.

Travellers leaving the UAE from Abu Dhabi to any country in the European Union, the United Kingdom, or to any country where it is mandatory by the authorities at the destination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure.

To help facilitate this process, Etihad Airways is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travellers the option of convenient PRC testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai prior to their travel.

However, in Asia, passengers should check the list of approved clinics on the Etihad webpage. For example, the airline shows only Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok, where the test costs THB6,500 per person and takes 24 hours to process. Passengers need to fill out the form and pay online and visit the hospital for the test.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com for information on the latest developments, to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.

