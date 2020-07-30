Asians more eager to travel

SINGAPORE, 30 July 2020: People living in Asia are more confident about travelling in the “new normal” when compared with their Western counterparts, a recent global study suggests.

Jointly conducted by leading social research agency Blackbox Research, data provider Dynata, and language partner Language Connect, the study “Unravel Travel: Fear & Possibilities in a Post Coronavirus (Covid-19) World” examines the sentiments, preferences, and expectations of 10,195 people across 17 countries regarding travel in a post-Covid-19 world.

As part of the study, countries are measured on a travel confidence score, by considering two indicators – how comfortable a person is to travel internationally in the next 12 months, and how well prepared they feel about their country re-opening its tourism and leisure activities.

Asian travellers more positive

With a score of 76, India and Thailand are tied for top place with the most citizens confident in travelling in the “new normal”. Asian countries dominated the list of countries that scored above the global average of 61, including China (69), Indonesia (65), and Singapore (64). France, Germany, and Denmark also rated above the global average.

At the other end of the spectrum, Japan rated the most cautious with a score of 40, followed by the Philippines (43) and Hong Kong (50). Other countries that scored below the global average included Sweden, New Zealand, UK, Canada, and the USA.

Blackbox Research chief operating officer Saurabh Sardana said that each country’s score reflects a balancing act between a number of different considerations – the perceived importance of tourism to a country’s economy, national management of Covid-19 cases, and even past experiences of similar epidemics. Notably, New Zealand’s low case achievement has led to the country’s more cautious attitude towards international travel.

He added: “The scores revealed countries have had their confidence towards travelling battered, which can be attributed to the negative reporting on Covid-19 cases. For them, sustained control in Covid-19 numbers domestically and globally is needed before they begin revisiting international travel as a lifestyle priority.

“Meanwhile, with a significant part of Asia having experienced similar epidemics, it is not surprising that Asian travellers would be more resilient and optimistic about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Despite countries like India and Indonesia recently seeing a higher number of cases, their reputations as tourism powerhouses mean it will be hard for them to neglect the travel industry in the long term.

“When it comes to navigating travel in the new normal, we foresee people living in Asia will have the highest pent up demand for travel, but tourism boards and the travel sector need to re-evaluate and reimagine their whole approach towards future travel experiences in order to be sustainable in the future.”

Travel dreams dampened

Overall, international leisure travel in the short term is off the schedule for most people, with 44% of respondents still keen to avoid international vacations. Notably, Japanese (32%), Filipinos (42%), and New Zealanders (43%) and Australians (52%) are least eager to take long-haul trips.

However, the study also revealed that aspirations for regional travel have led to emerging travel trends in destinations. Australia and Japan emerged as the two most popular destinations for Asian travellers, while Spain is on the top of the list of European travellers given their June Covid-19 cases saw a downward trend.

The countries whose tourism appeal took the biggest hit during the pandemic are China, Italy, and the US. Sardana attributed this phenomenon as a reflection of what has been reported in international and mainstream media on each country’s Covid-19 crisis management.

Tourism to champion safety

In order to win over future travellers, tourism boards and travel operators need to keep the safety during travel at centre stage, with travellers willing to pay a premium for such assurances. Globally, 80% are willing to pay more for safer accommodation, and 74% are open to paying a higher premium for travel insurance in exchange for protection against pandemics.

Meanwhile, contactless travel will be the new benchmark for travellers – 76% of respondents indicated that their preferred travel destinations would be countries that offer more reliable contactless experiences. Travellers are also looking to minimise contact during transfers as much as possible – an overwhelming 66% prefer to travel in their own vehicles for road trips between cities or countries, compared to travelling on a plane (18%), rented or private-hire car or taxi (9%), and buses and trains (7%).

In response, Sardana said, “Governments will need to play a key role in messaging and ensuring travellers’ safety, as well as empowering the tourism industry through investment in new technology and innovation that would ensure a seamless, contactless travel experience that is sustainable. The first movers will cash in on the pent-up demand as borders open.”

Travel reimagined in the new normal

In terms of what the future of travel looks like, the study found that e-boarding passes (44%), touchless lavatories (43%), contactless journeys from airports to hotels (40%), no more middle seats in transportation (36%), and digital health passports (35%) are some of the new ideas which global travellers hope to see implemented in the near future.

Commenting on the significance of the study’s findings, Sardana said, “What the study has shown us is that the pandemic has unequivocally shifted how we see travel, and in order for travel industry players to stay relevant, they need to change the way they approach every aspect and touchpoint in the traveller experience, emphasising safety and rebuilding trust.

“Halting travel has had devastating social and economic implications – a majority of our respondents recognise that the tourism industry plays an important role in their country’s economy. In order for the travel industry to emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient, they need to also recognise that Covid-19 will not be the last global health crisis, and beyond rebuilding an industry that caters to new needs, preferences, and expectations, it needs to reconsider its fundamental approach towards travel experiences.”