Centara adds Hua Hin resort

BANGKOK, 31 July 2020 – Centara Hotels & Resorts recently opened the Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin that immediately benefited from a surge of long weekend bookings 25 to 28 July mainly from families resident in Bangkok.

Opening 24 July, the 190-key beachfront resort, originally branded Beach Garden Hotel, underwent a full floor-to-ceiling renovation and now features brand new room types including pool access rooms and spacious seaview suites.

To celebrate its opening, Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is offering an introductory offer with rates starting at THB1,120 net per night, plus 20% off F&B at the resort’s three restaurants and bars.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centra/cch/

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com