Bali reopens 11 September

JAKARTA, 8 July 2020: Bali should reopen to international tourists, this September according to a press statement from the island’s governor I Wayan Koster on behalf of the Bali provincial administration.

A leading inbound tour operator Panorama Destination published details in a bulletin to its clients worldwide on Tuesday quoting the Bali governor saying the island would open 11 September in a three-step plan to ensure a safe unlock. Local tourists returned to the island on 9 July.

The Bali Governor said the “return of international tourism would comply with Indonesia’s policies for navigating the “new normal.”

Under the “new normal’ following the easing of lockdown visitors to Bali will undergo Covid-19 safety screening and protocols starting prior to departing from their home counties, once on the island at the airport and again on departure from Bali.

The traditional welcome gifts of flower garlands will be replaced with masks and sanitizers; vehicles will operate at a maximum 50% carrying capacity; CHS protocols will be in place during tours; and guests will be delivered to the airport at least three hours before their departure time, to allow for exit screening and safety protocols.

In collaboration with the national government, regional partners and international experts, Panorama Destination has devised its own set of Covid-19 health and safety protocols, to ensure guests can enjoy their holidays in Indonesia with peace of mind and minimum hassle.

Measures include airport pickups to transfers, accommodation, tours and procedures in case of emergency.

(Source: Panorama Destination)