Centara begins rebound

BANGKOK, 8 July 2020; Centara Hotels & Resorts reopened eight hotels ahead of Thailand’s long weekend holiday 4 to 7 July in key destinations around Thailand in response to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions nationwide.

The hotels join other Centara hotels properties that opened earlier in June. The eight additional hotels and resorts that gave domestic visitors a warm welcome comprised of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok; Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana; Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection; Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani; Centara Hotel Hat Yai; Centra by Centara Phu Pano Resort Krabi; COSI Pattaya Wong Amat Beach and Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya.

All the hotels were fully operational, adopting the Centara Complete Care hygiene and social distancing programme to ensure guests experience the most comfortable, safe, new normal stay possible, post Covid-19.

Over the coming months international business and leisure travellers return to Centara properties they can stay confident with the 12-point action plan which provides complete reassurance to guests, covering social distancing, health, hygiene, and enhanced sanitisation through the entire guest journey.

These newly reopened hotels add to the lineup of Centara stays already available to domestic travellers eager to get away on short staycations and getaways.

Centara Grand at CentralWorld, the group’s flagship property has remained open throughout the pandemic to provide support to healthcare heroes.

Other hotels outside of Bangkok have already been welcoming guests such as Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya; Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien; Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha; Centara Q Rayong; Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat and Centara Tropicana Koh Chang.

Domestic tourism confidence has helped Centara achieve high occupancy rates some as high as 100% at the weekends, the strength of the domestic market. A number of Centara hotels and resorts in international destinations with low infection rates are also currently operating, including Centara Sandy Beach Resort Danang; Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka, Centara West Bay Residences & Suites Doha and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman.

