Airbnb names new regional boss

BANGKOK, 17 July 2020: Airbnb announced Wednesday the appointment of Amanpreet Bajaj as General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Amanpreet has been playing a key role in the growth of Airbnb in India as country manager since 2015. In his expanded role overseeing Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan along with India, he will be responsible for driving Airbnb’s strategy and long-term growth in some of Airbnb’s fastest-growing destinations in Asia-Pacific that grew on average almost 40% YoY as of 2019.

Amanpreet assumes this new role as Mike Orgill, the former general manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, returns to his former role as Airbnb’s regional policy director for Asia-Pacific. He will continue to report to Kum Hong Siew, Airbnb’s regional director for Asia-Pacific and chief operating officer of Airbnb China.