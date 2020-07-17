Singapore and Malaysia open green lanes

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2020: Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to resume cross-border travel, 10 August but limited to just business travellers and residents on long-term passes.

Those eligible to commute between the two countries will still be subject to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Both countries have agreed to implement two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement – that focus on different target groups of travellers.

The Reciprocal Green Lane will allow travel between Singapore and Malaysia for “essential business and official purposes”.

The Periodic Commuting Arrangement will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes to travel between the two countries.