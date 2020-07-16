Sarawak taps domestic travel

MIRI, 16 July 2020: In an effort to restart tourism in Sarawak, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is promoting the Visit Sarawak Campaign (VSC) with its new post-Covid-19 campaign tagline ‘Rediscover Yourself in Sarawak’.

The Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting said the campaign aims to reach out to domestic tourists and encourage intrastate and interstate travel among locals.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting (seated centre), the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Hii Chang Kee (Second left), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Sarawak Director, Mr Suriya Charles Buas (second right).

(Photo courtesy of New Sarawak Tribune).

His comments were made on the sidelines of an event to present Regional Specific Tourist Guide (RSTG) licenses to 19 new tourist guides earlier this week in Miri.

“We are shifting our focus to domestic tourism and will continue with the ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign’ with the focus of strengthening the ‘Sarawak More to Discover’ brand, at the same time promoting five key themes of Sarawak’s unique experience in terms of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF),” he said.

He pointed out that the Covid-19 outbreak had seriously affected tourism industry players, especially tourist guides. With the reopening of domestic tourism, tourist guides will have new responsibilities to make sure tourists abide by the health and safety protocols during their visits.

Sarawak Tourism will consider the possibility of organising similar RSTG courses in Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu as well.

