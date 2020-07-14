AirAsia trials new domestic routes

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: AirAsia is introducing two domestic cross-region routes: Chiang Mai-Hua Hin and Udon Thani-Hua Hin, to stimulate domestic tourism in Thailand.

This would allow getaways to one of Thailand’s most popular resort towns on the new twice-weekly flight, every Friday and Sunday.

A special fare of THB777 per trip is being promoted to BIG members or THB820 for other guests. The new service will start 7 August.

Chief Executive of AirAsia Thailand, Santisuk Klongchaiya, said that “AirAsia is always seeking new opportunities to stimulate domestic tourism as well as offer convenient connections between the nation’s regions, noting Hua Hin is a high potential destination that has long been demanded.”

“We believe this is the year of domestic tourism both for Thai travellers and business operators, which is why we have connected Hua Hin to the northern city of Chiang Mai and to the northeast via Udon Thani, flying twice a week on Fridays and Sundays to allow travellers to spend their weekends in the resort town with ease, expediency coupled with great savings,” Santisuk said.

Hua Hin is a seaside town around 220 km south of Bangkok.

Chiang Mai, in the north, is one of Thailand’s most famous travel destinations with attractions for every lifestyle, from natural beauty to chic cafes.

Udon Thani in Northeast Thailand, apart from its famed Red Lotus Sea, is brimming with natural and heritage attractions.

Book 13 July 2020 to 26 July 2020 for travel between 7 August 2020 and 26 March 2021 at AirAsia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app.