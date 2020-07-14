Sneak preview of newest Centra resort

BANGKOK, 14 July 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts will open Cha-Am – Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin 24 July.

The 190-key beachfront resort is poised to become a sought-after choice for travellers seeking a contemporary beachfront escape just two hours from Bangkok.





The former Beach Garden Hotel was reimagined entirely and underwent a full floor-to-ceiling renovation and now features brand new room types including pool access rooms and spacious sea view suites.

Families, groups of friends, and couples have a choice of activities at their fingertips, with facilities including two swimming pools complete with fun water slides, children’s pool with water play area, a kids’ club, fitness centre and a full-service spa.

To mark the opening, Centra by Centara Cha Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is offering an introductory offer with rates starting at THB1,120 net per night, plus 20% off F&B at the resort’s three restaurants and bars.

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/