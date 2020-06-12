Travel Massive on what matters

BANGKOK, 12 June 2020: The Black Lives Matter campaign has surfaced in Asia’s travel industry with the founder of Travel Massive Ian Cumming saying “this is a conversation that we must have in the travel industry”.

Cumming founded Travel Massive that counts around 60,000 members in what is similar in style to the more famous Skal Club movement but concentrates on an online community profile.

In an open letter sent to media outlets, Wednesday, Cumming says:

“Black lives matter and the travel industry, including our community, must act now and do better to support Black people and ‘People of Colour’ who are our peers, partners and colleagues.

“I’m calling on everyone in the Travel Massive community to take action and use your networks to take a stand.”

He started Travel Massive in Sydney 10 years ago with the founding one rule the online travel group should be “to be open to everyone”…

He claims the travel industry has been silent for too long, and our actions are long overdue.

Travel Massive has announced the creation of the “Black Lives Matter” action group in its volunteer leadership community. It will now open up Travel Massive’s platform to speak out against racial injustice and racism.

Cumming sets out campaign objectives:

Be an ally to the Black Lives Matter movement in travel.

Improve how Travel Massive supports diversity in our industry.

Give a voice to members in our community to make a change.

Actions that are being planned will be posted on the Travel Massive on website.

Claiming it’s the largest tourism industry network with over 60,000 members, Cumming concludes in his open letter that the initiative will “create change across the industry.”

To support or provide feedback contact blacklivesmatter@travelmassive.com

Travel Massive is a global movement to connect people in the travel industry locally, bringing together leading travel brands, bloggers, startups and travel insiders. Currently, it connects travel insiders in chapters in 100+ cities worldwide in 50+ countries. Its mission is to unearth and connect travel insiders in every city in the world to empower change in travel. Visit: www.travelmassive.org or the worldwide community website at www.travelmassive.com.