Sarawak starts with domestic travel

KUCHING, 12 June 2020: In an effort to kick start Sarawak’s recovery in the tourism sector, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that the state is shifting its strategy, to focus on ASEAN and domestic markets.

“We are narrowing our focus to key markets, to be more integrated but achievable post-Covid-19,” adding that the state would be participating in domestic and regional marketing initiatives for this purpose. Domestic travel will play a huge role during this recovery. Hence, the reason for realigning our marketing strategy”, he said.

While travelling is unlikely at the moment due to health and safety reasons, Sarawak will focus on digital marketing as its core approach to increase destination visibility and connect with consumers to create confidence among partners, as well as travellers.

“We need to leverage on digital marketing to create ripple effect messages and remind travellers that Sarawak is waiting to be explored”, he added.

In the meantime, Sarawak is looking into improving the standards and quality of the state’s tourism products which includes creative packages, new tourism infrastructures, facilities and identifying other “wow” factor to push for arrivals.

Measures are in place to tweak hygiene and safety requirements. The STB is supporting the travel industry by setting up to guidelines for hotels and hospitality providers including companies offering land tours to deliver the highest standards of hygiene that meet the strictest requirements outlined by the World Health Organisation.

Visit: www.sarawaktourism.com