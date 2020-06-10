Hotelbeds hosts webinar series

PALMA, Spain, 10 June 2020: Hotelbeds announced Tuesday the launch of a webinar series entitled ‘Travel Talk Webinars’.

The free monthly webinar series will provide insights into the Covid-19 challenges currently faced by the whole travel industry, as well as recommendations for both identifying and capturing opportunities for recovery.

Each month Travel Talk will be hosted by Hotelbeds and will feature a panel of leading experts from across the industry such as hoteliers and lobby groups, plus travel buyers such as tour operators, airlines and point redemption schemes.

Travel Talk’s first edition will take place 1700 CET/1100 ET, 18 June featuring the topic ‘What does the journey to recovery look like?‘.

This first panel will address key issues such as how to look out for the signs of recovery, how travel companies should adapt their business for when the recovery begins, and a debate around the biggest challenges the industry faces, both now and in the future.

Hotelbeds director commercial excellence and global partnerships sourcing Paul Anthony will moderate the panel and will be accompanied by the following speakers:

World Travel & Tourism Council senior vice president Maribel Rodríguezat;

American Airlines Vacations director Michael Savage;

Alohilani Resort Waikiki regional vice president at Beach and Highgate Hawaii, Cheryl Williams.

Hotelbeds director of marketing & communications Gareth Mathews at Hotelbeds commented: “We felt that the combination of our strong industry knowledge and a global portfolio of leading industry partners places us in a unique position to produce significant insights and advice for the industry as a whole.”

The webinar is open to anyone in the industry to attend via the following registration page: https://joinus.hotelbeds.com/traveltalk1-the-journey-to-recovery/