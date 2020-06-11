AirAsia launches Malaysia fares

SEPANG, 11 June 2020 – Following the announcement that domestic travel in Malaysia will resume 10 June, AirAsia will launch an Unlimited Pass to revitalise Malaysia’s domestic tourism in support of the government’s effort.

The AirAsia Unlimited Pass Cuti-Cuti Malaysia, priced at MYR399 net, is available to all Malaysia-based AirAsia BIG Members to purchase on airasia.com/deals or AirAsia mobile app (under the Deals Tab) from today 11 June 2020 (1000h GMT +8) to 13 June 2020 (2359h GMT+8). Buy now and travel later where flights can be redeemed for travel from 25 June up to 31 March 2021.

The offer will cover 16 destinations namely, Alor Setar, Langkawi, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, “We welcome the reopening of domestic travel following the Government’s recent announcement on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), along with incentives such as the RM1,000 income tax relief for domestic tourism expenses up till December 2021.”

“We are all in this together. Reviving the travel and tourism industry will need to be a collective effort, and we look forward to working together with all tourism stakeholders from hoteliers to travel agents to achieve this objective. For AirAsia, the Unlimited Pass is our key offering for guests to redeem unlimited flights within our domestic network across 16 destinations.

“By travelling domestically, we can all support the local communities and contribute to rebuilding our economy. As travel reopens, we ask for the cooperation and understanding of our valued guests – please remember to practise high personal hygiene and wear a mask.”

Flights redeemed with the Unlimited Pass are subject to government taxes and fees, add ons and other applicable charges. Flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure, embargo period and other terms and conditions apply.

Besides complying with the advice and regulations from government and health authorities, AirAsia has also implemented end-to-end contactless procedures and a series of new safety measures, as well as taking care of those most at risk to ensure the safety of all travelling guests.