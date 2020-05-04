Airlines extend flight bans

BANGKOK, 4 May 2020: Airlines around the world are extending flight suspensions to the end of May despite some countries relaxing lockdown measures as the Covid-29 curve begins to flatten.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Governor, Phakaphong Tavipatana, extended the closure of the Phuket International Airport from 1 to 15 May. The popular tourist island has reported 220 Covid-19 cases, the highest count after Bangkok.

Austria

Austrian Airlines extends the ongoing ban on all its flight operations, that was due to come up for review 18 May, through to 31 May mainly due to travel restrictions and quarantine rules at most destinations and the decrease in demand for airline travel.

Belgium

Brussels Airlines extended its flight suspension beyond the 15 May deadline until 1 June.

Switzerland

Swiss International Air Lines will operate minimal services until 31 May, Three weekly flights from Geneva and Zurich to Newark Liberty Airport in the US as well as just a few services to European destinations will continue.

Seychelles

Health officials announced that Seychelles International Airport would remain closed to commercial flights through 31 May. The airport is expected to reopen 1 June in line but with strict social distancing and health guidelines in place.

South Africa

All international travel to and from the country will remain suspended, except for the repatriation of South African nationals and foreign citizens, from 1 May when the government moved measures to combat Covid-19 to level 4 lockdown.

UAE

Etihad Airways has cancelled scheduled services until 16 June due. However, there are special flights from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Zurich and London. In addition, some services mainly repatriation flights will operate to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Airways has suspended all bookings for international flights through to 30 June.